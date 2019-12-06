Apple has sold out of its AirPods Pro headphones in the UK so, if you order them from Apple online or in-store now, you are not likely to get them in time for Christmas.

The currently delivery date listed by Apple.com is 11 January.

However, if you need to buy a pair as a Christmas present or want them prior to the end of 2019 for yourself, there are still a few places you can find them.

UK network Three, for example, has them in stock both online and in-store.

Head to one of its high-street stores up and down the country and you can purchase them for the usual retail price of £249. Alternatively, you can get them in-store or online as part of a bundle with an iPhone 11. Three is offering the Apple iPhone 11 plus AirPods Pro headphones.

An unlimited 24-month plan will cost £64 per month for the iPhone 11 and Apple AirPods Pro, with just a £49 upfront fee.

Alternatively, if you pay £340 upfront, you can get the phone and headphones for £39 per month for 24-months. That deal includes 4GB of data.

Another retailer reporting to have AirPods Pro stock left to ship in time for Christmas is John Lewis. However, you will have to chance your arm by visiting a John Lewis shop, as they are listed out of stock for online purchases.

Finally, Amazon.co.uk claims that it will have more stock on 19 December, which might be okay for Prime members as they could then arrive before Christmas. We advise you check back on the AirPods Pro Amazon page regularly.

We'll update if we find out about any other retailers who have stock.