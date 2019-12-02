Best Apple AirPods accessories 2019

Apple's AirPods are great. They might not be to everyone's taste when it comes to design but they are excellent in terms of convenience.

Unlike the company's iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch, the AirPods only come in white and Apple doesn't offer any own-branded accessories for them, except a wireless charging case. That doesn't mean other companies haven't decided there is a market for AirPods accessories though - some of which are pretty clever.

Whether it's a case to make the AirPods case waterproof, or a strap to make sure you don't lose your AirPods when exercising, here are the best AirPods accessories we have come across.

The Power Support Silicone Dual Cap Case for the original AirPods and second generation model comes in a range of different colours with each model offering two different colour caps. The silicone skin wraps around the white casing to protect from bumps and scratches.

The Catalyst Waterproof Case is made from silicone and it not only gives your AirPods or AirPods 2 water protection, but it offers drop protection too. This case comes in a number of colours - including a glow in the dark option - and it includes a lightweight carabiner for attaching it to your bag or belt loop.

Darangs offers a protective silicone case for the original AirPods and the second generation AirPods, which comes with a watch strap holder. The silicone case and watch strap match and the strap has a couple of holders on it to keep your AirPods safe when you aren't using them but perhaps want to keep them handy.

Incase offers a couple of different case options for the AirPods and AirPods 2, including this form-fitting case made from Wollenex. The lightweight fabric offers good abrasion and weather resistance and underneath the material is a polycarbonate shell. The case comes in four colours.

If you want to connect your AirPods to gym equipment or use them on a flight, it's worth investing in a bluetooth transmitter like the Twelve South AirFly. The AirFly offer eight hours battery and it comes with a 3.5mm headphone cable, USB charging cable and travel pouch.

If you have the second generation of AirPods with the wireless charging case, or you have the AirPod Pros, getting yourself a wireless charging pad will make charging a dream. Just pop your AirPods in their wireless charging case down on the pad and they will charge away. No need to find your Lightning cable, or faff around plugging them in.

This is a clever solution for those with the original AirPods that don't come with the wireless charging case. The Gazeon Qi Wireless Charging case slips over your AirPods case, allowing you to charge them wirelessly, without buying the official wireless case from Apple. There are a number of colour options available and a clip to attach your AirPods to keys, bags or belts.

If you need a more secure fit than the original AirPods or AirPods 2 offer and you don't want to upgrade to the AirPods Pro, then you could try AhaStyle's Silicone Earbud Covers. The covers come in large and small sizes and they feature ear tips, designed to help with sound and offer a better fit.

The Native Union Leather Case for the original AirPods and second generation AirPods comes in four colour options, all made from premium Italian leather to make the white case that little bit more exciting.

For those with the latest AirPod Pros, Lenlun offer a protective silicone cover in a range of colour options to protect against scratches and make the white case pop a little more. There's also a metal carabiner clip for attaching your AirPod Pros to your bag, keys or belt.

If you're a runner or gym-goer and you can't justify investing in the AirPods Pro, the Elago EarHooks are designed to keep your AirPods secure when doing exercise. There are eight colours to choose from and all you have to do is pop the AirPods into the loops and hook the ear hook over your ear.

The Olixar Anti-Loss Cable is compatible with all generations of AirPods and is designed for keeping your AirPods secure when exercising. Just slip your AirPods into the loop and the strap will sit behind your neck. It sort of defeats the object of the brilliant wire free design though.