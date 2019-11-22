Get £40 off Apple's super AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Apple's AirPods 2 are rather super and right now there's money off them for Black Friday. Various deals are available whether you're in the US or UK, but the current Amazon UK deal gives you £40 off, so you can get them for £160 rather than £200.

That's a pretty good offer and is a bit better than we've seen elsewhere recently.

Apple's second-generation AirPods added a wireless charging case and it's that version that's on sale above. There's also a version without the wireless charging case as well, so it depends if you want the flexibility to place your AirPods on top of a wireless charger, just like your iPhone.

The AirPods 2 offer quite decent sound quality, hands-free Siri, touch controls and seamless interaction with your iOS devices thanks to the built-in, Apple-designed H1 chip. They don't have the very best sound quality, but you won't be disappointed especially if you want an earphone to use when out and about.

Want the latest and greatest? Well right now, there's also a bit of money off the brand new AirPods Pro, too. And, although it's hardly a big discount it is unusual to see money off such a new product that has, by all accounts, been rather popular so far.

