There was once a time where it was nearly impossible to find deals on Apple devices. Now, however, they're regularly discounted at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The latter, for instance, is already offering Apple's new AirPods Pro at a discount.

First, let's be clear: Apple just released its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds a few weeks ago, so they're an entirely new product, which are already on sale for $235 on Amazon. That a $14 savings. While it's not a lot, it certainly is unusual and a welcomed bargain for anyone who has been eyeing a pair but wants to save a few dollars. Needless to say, this irregular deal might annoy those of you who paid the full price these past few weeks.

Usually $249, the AirPods Pro are Apple's latest - and most - expensive true wireless earbuds to date, offering a more comfortable design, better sound, and active noise cancellation. There's also a new transparency mode, silicone ear tips, and a sweatproof (IPX4) rating, plus hands-free Siri.

While $14 isn't something to write home about, it is a deal nonetheless - and one that has gone live just days before Black Friday.

