How to get Siri to read your Messages on AirPods

Apple added multiple features in the release of iOS 13.2, including support for the AirPods Pro and the ability to get Siri to announce incoming messages when connected to compatible headphones.

The AirPods Pro were the headphones Apple used to highlight the announcing Messages feature, but it will work with some of the company's other headphones too. Here is how to get Siri to announce your Messages, what you need to get it to work and which headphones are compatible.

First up, you'll need to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 13.2 or your iPad is running iPadOS 13.2. To do this, head to the Settings app > General > Software Update. If you aren't on iOS 13.2 or iPadOS 13.2, you'll need to download and install it.

You'll also need a compatible pair of Apple headphones for the Announce Messages feature to work. The compatible headphones are:

Turning the Announce Messages feature on is pretty straightforward, once you are on the software build you need to be on. To turn on Announce Messages:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad Tap on Notifications Scroll down to Announce Messages with Siri Toggle Announce Messages with Siri on In the 'Announce Messages From' section, tap on Messages Toggle on Announce Messages with Siri at the top Choose from Favourites, Recents, Contacts and Everyone Choose whether to toggle on 'Reply Without Confirmation'

Siri will announce any new Messages when you are connected to any of the compatible headphones in the section above, your iPhone or iPad is locked and your screen is off. Siri will also listen after reading out your message to allow you to reply without having to say "Hey Siri" first.

If you turn 'Reply Without Confirmation' on, Siri will send replies without reading back the message first so we advise you only turn this on if you're confident in Siri's ability to understand you.

Within the 'Announce Messages From', any supported apps will appear here, though for now, this is limited to Apple Messages.

As mentioned above, Siri will be listening after it has finished reading an Announced Message out to you, meaning you can just say reply, followed by a dictation of your reply.

What happens next will then depend on the settings you have chosen. If you have toggled on 'Reply Without Confirmation', your dictated message will just be sent after you finish talking. If you have the 'Reply Without Confirmation' feature turned off, Siri will read your reply to you and confirm you would like to send it.

Announce Messages isn't the only announcing that AirPods are capable of. There is also a setting that you can turn on so your AirPods will announce who is calling you when an incoming call comes through and your AirPods are connected.

Go to Settings > Phone > Announce calls > Select Headphones Only or Headphones & Car.

You can read our feature on AirPods tips and tricks for a few extra tips and to help you get the most out of Apple's wireless earbuds. We also have a Apple iMessages tips and tricks with plenty of hidden gems worth checking out.