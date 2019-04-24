AirPods 3 with noise cancellation reported to arrive by end of year

Apple is reported to be launching a third-generation of its wireless earphones before the year is out. The original AirPods launched in 2017 and we recently saw the second generation AirPods earlier in 2019 with an optional wireless charging case and Hey Siri support, as well as a new H1 chip.

Despite waiting two years for the AirPods 2 however, the latest report from Digitimes suggests industry sources have claimed the AirPods 3 will arrive before the end of this year with noise cancelling on board despite previous reports suggesting we would have to wait until 2020.

In a separate report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted two new models of the AirPods would ship at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020. Kuo claims one of the models would feature a new design, which has been reported previously, and be more expensive than the current £159 starting price. He claims the other model would have the same design and price as the current AirPods 2.

Neither report mentioned the extra health tracking features that have been rumoured in the past for the next generation of AirPods and neither mentioned water resistance either - a feature Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously suggested would appear alongside noise cancellation.

If Apple does introduce another generation of AirPods before the end of the year then we'd expect them to be announced at the iPhone 2019 event in September but we wouldn't be surprised if Gurman was right in his 2020 prediction instead.

For now, you can read our AirPods 3 rumour round up for all the latest news on the next generation of Apple's wireless earphones, or if you already have some AirPods, head to our tips and tricks to get the most out of them before the new models arrive.