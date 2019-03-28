Apple's AirPods are like Marmite: you'll either love the unconventional design or you'll hate it. Chances are if you're reading this feature, you sit in the former camp with us though. Yes, they look a little odd, but they are also great.

We want to help you get the most out of your Apple AirPods, whether you have the first generation or the second generation with Hey Siri support and the optional wireless charging case.

Here are our top tips and tricks to ensure you master your Apple wireless earphones in no time.

Both generations of Apple AirPods have a special chip (the W1 or H1) in them which allows for very easy connection to your iPhone or iPad.

Open the lid on the AirPods case, press and hold the small button on the back and place the AirPods case next to your iPhone or iPad. The AirPods will appear at the bottom of your iPhone or iPad screen. Unlock your iPhone or iPad and press the Connect button. That's it.

The AirPods connect automatically to any iOS devices registered to your Apple ID once connected to your iPhone so you don't need to go through the pairing process more than once.

As soon as you take one AirPod out of its case, they will show as Connected in the Bluetooth settings of your Apple Watch.

Any connected AirPods will already be visible in the Bluetooth menu of your MacBook. To connect, open the Bluetooth settings > Find your AirPods in the list > Press Connect.

Open the Bluetooth settings on your Android device > Select Pair a New Device > Open AirPods case to enable pairing > Confirm pairing.

If the Apple AirPods don't appear in the available devices list, push and hold the button on the rear of the AirPods case until the LED light between the AirPods flashes, placing the AirPods in pairing mode. You'll then need to select them from the list and confirm pairing.

Open the Bluetooth settings on your PC > Press and hold the button the back of your AirPods case > Tap on the AirPods when they appear as an available device. They might appear under headphones, rather than AirPods.

Once you tap connect, the AirPods will be connected to your PC for audio.

You can connect two sets of AirPods to an iPhone so you could have the first and second generation paired, for example. To do this, follow the same pairing process for the second pair as you did the first.

When you connect another pair of AirPods, the name of the first pair will see a "1" added to it and the second pair you connect will have a "2" after its name. Both will appear on any other iOS devices linked to your Apple ID.

Checking the battery of your AirPods is very simple on iPhone. Make sure your iPhone is next to your AirPods case and open the AirPods case.

The battery percentage of both your AirPods and the AirPods case will appear side-by-side on the bottom of your iPhone display.

To charge Apple AirPods, simply place them back in their case. They will charge while they are in the case, as long as the case has battery.

For the second generation of AirPods, the charging case can deliver up to two hours of talk time and three hours of listening time in 15 minutes of charge.

To charge the AirPods case, plug the Lightning connector into the bottom of the case, as you would your iPhone.

If you have the wireless charging case, you can also place it on a Qi-compatible wireless charging mat to top up the juice.

The first generation AirPods will offer around two hours of talk time, while the second generation offer around three hours of talk time and five hours of listening time.

As you can wear one AirPod or two AirPods at any time, we sometimes wear just one AirPod if we have lots of phone calls that day, switching to the other AirPod when the five-minute warning beeps for low battery on the one we are wearing.

It offers that little bit of juice and one can charge while you're talking on the other.

Any AirPods you connect to your iPhone will automatically take your first name and add AirPods afterwards, like Britta's AirPods. If you want to change the name of your AirPods:

Open Bluetooth settings on your iPhone > Make sure your AirPods are connected > Click on the "i" symbol on the AirPods tab > Click on Name > Change the name of your AirPods > Tap Done.

By default, double-tapping the side of each AirPod will launch Siri on your iPhone or iPad for the first generation AirPods. The second generation of AirPods have next track as the default for double tap.

You can change the default on both though, turn the feature off entirely and have one feature for the right AirPod and a different one for the left. To do this:

Open Bluetooth settings on your iPhone > Make sure your AirPods are connected > Click on the "i" symbol on the AirPods tab > Choose the feature you want for the left AirPod > Choose the feature you want for the right AirPod.

To launch Siri on the first generation AirPods, you can double tap either the right or the left AirPod, unless you have changed the default as above. Siri will then launch on your iPhone or iPad.

To launch Siri on the second generation AirPods, simply say "Hey Siri". You'll need to make sure you are using the latest software for it to work though.

Automatic Ear Detection will automatically transfer the audio from connected devices to the AirPods when you put one or both in your ears. To turn on/off Automatic Ear Detection:

Open Bluetooth settings on your iPhone > Make sure your AirPods are connected > Click on the "i" symbol on the AirPods tab > Scroll down to Automatic Ear Detection > Toggle on or off.

By default, the active microphone automatically switches between left and right AirPods, but you can change it so it is fixed to one side.

Open Bluetooth settings on your iPhone > Make sure your AirPods are connected > Click on the "i" symbol on the AirPods tab > Scroll down to Microphone > Select your preference.

There are no volume controls on the AirPods themselves. To turn the volume up or down, you'll need to use the device your AirPods are connected to.

For example, if you are using your AirPods with your iPhone, simply adjust the volume as you would if you were talking on your iPhone with the volume rocker on the left of your device.

Once connected to your device, all you need to do is pop one or both AirPods in your ear(s) and they will play whatever audio is on your iOS device, whether a phone call, music, or video.

If you take an AirPod out of your ear, the audio will automatically pause. Place the AirPod back in your ear and the audio will play again.

Phone call audio automatically transfers back to your iPhone if you take the AirPods or AirPod out of your ear.

If you lose your AirPods, you can use the Find my iPhone app to locate them. If you lost your AirPods nearby, in your home for example:

Open Find my iPhone on an iOS device or iCloud.com > Tap on AirPods in the list > Tap Actions > Tap Play Sound. If only one AirPod is missing, you can mute the sound from the AirPod you haven't lost.

If you don't know where you lost your AirPods:

Open Find my iPhone on an iOS device or iCloud.com > Tap on AirPods in the list. The last place they were connected to an iPhone over Bluetooth will be displayed in the Find My iPhone app. You can then tap the car icon to get directions to the last known location.

It's by no means the official way to clean AirPods, but we find Blu-tak works brilliantly to get any dirt off the AirPods case.

We use baby wipes too, but dirt sticks to Blu-tak, pulling it off the lip where you open and close the AirPods case and around the pairing button on the rear of the case.

No, neither generation of AirPods are waterproof so don't wear them swimming or in the shower.

They aren't said to be sweat proof either, though they are tested for everyday use and a manner of activities. We wear them for a run and to the gym without an issue, but stay away from any waterfalls or swimming pools.

No, AirPods do not offer noise cancelling. It has long been a rumoured feature and it is expected to come on AirPods 3, due out in 2020.

Apple AirPods work with iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Macs. You'll need an iPhone 5 or later and the AirPods 2 need iOS 12.2 and WatchOS 5 to offer all their features.

AirPods also work with PCs and Android devices, including Samsung and Huawei, though both these companies have their own alternatives to AirPods.

You can read more about the features offered by AirPods on Android devices in our separate feature.

Apple AirPods are only available in white. There were some rumours of black AirPods for the second generation but they never appeared.

Apple only sells the second generation AirPods now, which start at £159 for the standard charging case. The price increases to £199 for the AirPods with the wireless charging case.

It's also possible to buy the wireless charging case separately for £79. The wireless charging case is compatible with the first generation AirPods.