Apple AirPods 3: Release date, rumours, specs and price

Apple announced the second generation of its wireless earphones, the AirPods, in March 2019 with a new chip, Hey Siri control, 50 per cent more talk time and an optional wireless charging case.

The second gen AirPods miss off a couple of rumoured features though. Will these features come to the AirPods 3 instead? Here's everything we know so far.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple is working on a future version of the wireless earphones that will get noise cancellation and water resistance.

The Apple AirPods 3, as we will call them in this feature, were initially rumoured to appear later this year, though Gurman claims it will now likely be 2020.

It's very early days for the Apple AirPods 3 given the second-gen models have only just been announced, but here are the specifications we would like, and expect, to see on the next Apple AirPods that weren't included in the Apple AirPods 2.

Noise cancellation

Water resistance

Fitness tracking features

Further talk time improvements

More control customisation

Here's everything that has happened so far regarding Apple's next AirPods.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that the second Apple AirPods were due to go on sale last year, and that Apple is working on a future version with noise cancellation and water resistance.

Gurman claimed the next Apple AirPods were originally due to be announced later this year, though he now expects them to arrive in 2020.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said the 2020 Apple AirPods will come with an "all-new design".

He didn't offer any further details, but Kuo was right about the AirPods 2 offering a new chip, wireless charging case and Bluetooth 5.0.

Bloomberg claimed the AirPods in 2019 would bring noise cancelling, citing sources familiar with the matter. Supporting this, a Barclays report claimed Apple would use physical analogue methods, as opposed to active noise cancellation.

Water resistance was also claimed by Bloomberg, though for sweatproofing rather than swimproofing and the publication also suggested Apple is looking for ways to add a heart rate monitor, as well as increase the range of the AirPods.

Patently Apple reported on another patent specifically showing a in-ear AirPod with a biometric sensor. The site also found reference to the addition of EKG sensors, impedance cardiography sensors, and more fitness-tracking technology into the wireless earphones.

Apple filed three patents for three different headphones, with references to "earbuds with biometric sensing". A note in the patent suggests built-in biometric sensors would make contact with the small bit on the inside of your ear, allowing them to collect heart rate, temperature and VO2 information via a photoplethysmogram sensor (PPG).

The patents also suggest noise cancelling thanks to microphones that can block external sounds. Varying levels of noise cancellation were suggested, meaning the headphones could let some external noise in, useful in situations like riding a bike in traffic.