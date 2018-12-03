The expected AirPods refresh failed to materialise at either the most recent iPhone or iPads launches, but Apple AirPods 2 are still expected to become available soon. Albeit early next year now.

In addition, the company will release a second refresh in 2020 with an "all-new design", according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming.

Apple Insider claims to have seen a new report note by the analyst that revises some of his earlier estimations. In it, he says that the AirPods 2 will come with Bluetooth 5.0 and wireless charging support - although that is likely through the already announced charging case. A revised W chip will employed, he claims.

However, there is no mention of the AirPower charging mat at all, notes Apple Insider, so maybe the firm has ditched it entirely.

Instead, Kuo turns his attention to the AirPods 3, which will come in 2020 and be different to the existing and subsequent earbuds. There are few other details reported, but Apple will retire the current AirPods at that time, allegedly.

Kuo has been right about many Apple launches in the past, but AirPods have been tricky to predict. After all, we were expecting the AirPods 2 a couple of months ago and they are taking their sweet merry time.