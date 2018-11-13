Apple's next version of AirPods, often referred to as AirPods 2, will supposedly launch before the end of the year, according to a prolific leaker.

Let's back up a minute first: The company's AirPower wireless charger mat, which is meant to charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time, has yet to release and wasn't even mentioned during Apple's latest iPhone and iPad press events. So, its rumoured AirPods 2 upgrade, which is thought to include a case that can be charged wirelessly, has obviously yet to be confirmed.

Reports have claimed the new earbuds will launch this year, with a well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, insisting the AirPods 2 could launch either in late 2018 or early next year. Now, a person on Twitter, who has a solid track record when it comes to leaking news about upcoming devices - especially Samsung products, has said Apple's new AirPods are set to arrive this year.

Apple will definitely launch AirPods 2 this year. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2018

Ice Universe said on Twitter that “Apple will definitely launch AirPods 2 this year", but that's it. As a refresh, Apple held an iPhone event in September and a iPad and Mac event in October, and at both of those shows, it neglected to mention AirPods 2 and its previously announced charging mat. We doubt Apple would hold a third event before the end of the year, so if those devices do launch, it could be with little fanfare.

The AirPower is seriously delayed, so maybe Apple won't want to highlight that with a big event. However, even if AirPower isn’t ready, Apple could still launch new AirPods, as they should work with the same wireless chargers supported by iPhone and other smartphones.