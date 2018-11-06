  1. Home
Apple AirPods 2 undergoing Bluetooth certification, release imminent?

- Wellness features and trackers tipped too

Apple might not have announced its expected AirPods refresh at its October iPad Pro event but there is evidence to suggest they are still coming soon.

The Apple AirPods 2 are currently undergoing certification by the Bluetooth SIG and will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, according to a declaration form published online.

Listed under the model numbers A2031 and A2032, the certification process is usually a good indication that a device is imminent. One approved by the Bluetooth SIG, the headphones will be deemed fit for consumer use (when it comes to wireless connectivity, at least).

In addition, separate trademark filings seem to have revealed a possible new feature for the updated AirPods. Filings in Europe and Hong Kong suggest AirPods 2 could contain their own health tracking sensors.

The filing has been approved for Apple AirPods to also cover the following: "General wellness instruments, namely, health, fitness, exercise, and wellness sensors," reports MySmartPrice.

"It also covers monitors, speakers and displays of measuring, displaying, tracking, reporting, monitoring, storing, and transmitting biometric data, heart rate, body movement, and calories burned."

Apple already uses its Watch for fitness and health tracking, working in tandem with the Health integration in iPhone. But not everyone has a Watch and extending its Health reach to other devices makes sense for Apple.

