More evidence of Apple's premium over-ear headphones surfaces

Apple has been rumoured to be developing a high-end pair of headphones, and a new report may add some weight to that speculation.

Apple's premium pair of noise-canceling, over-ear headphones could launch by the end of this year and will be able to compete head-on with brands like Bose and Apple-owned Beats by Dre, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple has been working on them for the past year, with the ultimate goal of launching them with wireless-pairing technology, just like the AirPods.

However, these mystery headphones might face some delays, considering Gurman's sources said there was a likelihood that design of the headphones would be reimagined, or that the entire project could be dropped altogether. Keep in mind Gurman seems to be confirming a recent memo from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple is working on a pair of headphones.

Kuo described them as “convenient as AirPods" but "with better sound quality." Apple is also said to be working on a new pair of AirPods. They're slated for this year, too, and will be able summon Siri through the command "Hey Siri", much like the iPhone. So, it sounds like the company is putting a higher focus on audio quality, especially given its new high-end HomePod speaker.

There’s no word on how much these over-ear headphones headphones might cost, but the HomePod has a $349 price tag, while Apple's wireless buds cost a whopping $160. In other words, you can expect a premium price to go along with that premium sound.