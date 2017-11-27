Apple sale: Save up to $100 on BeatsX, PowerBeats3, or Solo3 headphones

Apple has discounted three of its Beats headphone models up to 30-per cent off their usual prices.

The company doesn't often mark down its prices on products, and it has been known to skip Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales altogether in past years, though, today, it offering amazing deals on BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in most colours. So, starting with Beats X, they've been reduced $50, bringing the price down to $99 - an incredible savings.

As for the Powerbeats3 Wireless, they are now $160, a $40 savings, and the Beats Solo3 Wireless are $60 off for $240. It goes without saying, but these are some of the best deals you'll see from Apple on its own Beats-branded headphones. However, if you go to Amazon in the US, you'll see the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are $100 off, costing $199 a pair.

And the BeatsX on Amazon cost $99, which is the same price Apple is charging. Mind you, all these Beats headphones come with Apple’s W1 chip for seamless pairing, which you can read all about from here. We also have in-depth reviews on the BeatsX, Powerbeats3 Wireless, and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones that you should definitely check out before buying any of these Apple devices.

For more deals, see Pocket-lint's Amazon.com Black Friday and Cyber Monday round-up, where we've even included tips on how to take advantage of Amazon's sales event to get the best bang for your buck.