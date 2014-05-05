  Apple heart-rate monitoring EarPods with iBeacon tech weren't real, says hoax starter

It appears Apple may not be developing EarPods that can read heart rates and blood pressure after all.

In a rather bizarre (though not surprising) turn of events, the source who leaked an alleged story last week about Apple working on EarPods with Biometric sensors and Bluetooth-enabled location features has now written a strange blog post to admit he made the whole thing up. The source, who referred to himself as DMx, basically described the leak as a joke. But it was actually a lie, and it grew beyond his control. And now he has issued a formal (rambling) apology.

"I made it up. I wrote it 5 minutes after I woke up on the 1st of may. I was blurry eyed, I had a headache, I was using the toilet and worrying about my blood pressure," wrote DMx. "The worst part is that the story just came out of Apple hiring an expert in making products that are exactly like I described. I’d never seen the patents that Apple filed about the Earbuds. I just made it all up on the sh*tter" (sic).

DMx first claimed Apple was preparing to unveil a new set of earbud-type headphones that could read a user's heart rate and blood pressure, and that they would launch as soon as June at Apple's WWDC. The headphones, called EarPods, were meant to serve as a "gateway product" to the iWatch, and they were supposed to come with an upgraded mic for better noise cancelling, as well as a Lightening port and iBeacon support/Bluetooth-location functionality.

Website MacRumors sort of backed up DMx's report, noting Apple filed a patent application in 2007 so it could integrate sensors into various accessories and small devices in order to collect physiological data. The website also claimed Apple planned to bulk its wearables team with an MIT researcher, named Eric Winokur, who more recently worked on an ear-worn "wearable vital signs monitor".

While Apple hypothetically could be working on EarPods with fancy sensors and features, the company hasn't confirmed anything to date. And DMx's original report, which first gained steamed on Reddit, has officially been labelled a hoax.