  Apple EarPods may read heart rate and blood pressure, to arrive with iOS 8 in June ahead of iWatch

Apple could be preparing to unveil a new set of EarPods that read a user's heart rate and blood pressure, as soon as this June. It could be a "gateway product" to ease users into the coming iWatch.

The claim that these EarPods will come with health tracking smarts has appeared on secret.ly. Since we can't verify the source we're taking it with a pinch of salt. But with previous rumours also pointing to high tech earphones from Apple we're a little excited about this.

The source is leaking the information because he or she wasn't "the only person who get sent home for good last week."

Exciting claims include that these new EarPods will appear with the iOS 8 announcement, which is expected at Apple's WWDC from 2 June. Also that this release is a "gateway product to the other one" – the other one is clarified when asked if that means iWatch – "Name isn't final. But yes. That one."

The EarPods should also come with another mic for better noise cancelling and will use the Lightening port which is why "the audio jack was moved to the bottom", apparently.

Apple's WWDC will kick-off on 2 June when we hope to see iOS 8 revealed and, hopefully, these new EarPods paving the way for the iWatch.

