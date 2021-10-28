Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Echo Frames now available in new colours and with new features

- Echo Frames get an update

(Pocket-lint) - This autumn, Amazon will reportedly upgrade the Echo Frames with new capabilities and colour options.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart eyeglasses, the Echo Frames, have apparently received a software update. The eyeglasses can now automatically wake up from power-saving sleep mode when you put them on your face, and they support a shortcut so you can quickly phone a contact.

These features, which supposedly roll out from 10 November 2021, will arrive the same day as gray and blue colours for the Echo Frames, costing $249.99 each. Besides the existing tortoiseshell frames, the new colours will be available with lenses for polarised and blue-light filters for $269.99 each. All these options launched this year exclusively for the black frames, but are now expanding.

Other new features, according to 9to5Toys, include the ability to call a priority contact with a long-press of the Echo Frames’ touchpad - plus you can change the Frames’ wake word from “Alexa” to “Echo". The automatic volume feature now overcomes loud ambient noise, too, and the glasses - which enter sleep mode when turned upside down - wake whenever you put them on your face.

Lastly, the hands-free text messaging feature, which was already available on Android, is coming to iOS "in the coming months".

These software features are coming to both new and existing Frames owners.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 28 October 2021.


