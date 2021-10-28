(Pocket-lint) - This autumn, Amazon will reportedly upgrade the Echo Frames with new capabilities and colour options.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart eyeglasses, the Echo Frames, have apparently received a software update. The eyeglasses can now automatically wake up from power-saving sleep mode when you put them on your face, and they support a shortcut so you can quickly phone a contact.

These features, which supposedly roll out from 10 November 2021, will arrive the same day as gray and blue colours for the Echo Frames, costing $249.99 each. Besides the existing tortoiseshell frames, the new colours will be available with lenses for polarised and blue-light filters for $269.99 each. All these options launched this year exclusively for the black frames, but are now expanding.

Other new features, according to 9to5Toys, include the ability to call a priority contact with a long-press of the Echo Frames’ touchpad - plus you can change the Frames’ wake word from “Alexa” to “Echo". The automatic volume feature now overcomes loud ambient noise, too, and the glasses - which enter sleep mode when turned upside down - wake whenever you put them on your face.

Lastly, the hands-free text messaging feature, which was already available on Android, is coming to iOS "in the coming months".

These software features are coming to both new and existing Frames owners.