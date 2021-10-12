Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

All-new Amazon Echo Buds available in UK from 10 November, cheaper for Prime members

All-new Amazon Echo Buds available in UK from 10 November, cheaper for Prime members
(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that its all-new Echo Buds true wireless in-ear headphones are coming to the UK from 10 November.

Released in the US in May, the 2nd generation earbuds are 20 per cent smaller than the previous model and feature custom active noise cancellation tech.

The also now sport (optional) wireless charging, improved microphones and hands-free access to Alexa.

Each bud is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, while four ear tips and two wing tips allow for customisation depending on your circumstances - whether wearing them while working out or not.

As well as hands-free Amazon Alexa, you can also set them up to access Google Assistant and Siri with a single-tap.

A 5.7mm dynamic driver can be found in each ear, while battery life is claimed to last for five hours on the buds themselves, with a further 15 hours stored in the carry case.

The case also features fast charging, with up to two hours worth of playback available after just 15 minutes of charge time.

The new Echo Buds are available to pre-order now in either black or glacier white, priced at £109.99 for the wired charging case option, £129.99 with a wireless charging case. For a limited period, the USB-C wired charging model is also available to Prime members for just £79.99, the wireless version £99.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 12 October 2021.
