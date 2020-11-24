(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is updating its Echo Buds with new fitness features so that you can use the true wireless earbuds to track your workouts.

According to the company, the Echo Buds now can track walks, runs, and other activities with Alexa voice commands. Just say, “Alexa, start my run”, and later you can get a progress update by saying, “Alexa, how far have I run?” or “Alexa, what’s my pace?” Here are some other things you can say:

“Alexa, start my run”

“Alexa, pause my walk”

“Alexa, end my workout”

"Alexa, how was my workout?”

The Echo Buds already have accelerometers, which it's now leveraging for tracking steps. With your “workout profile” filled out in the Amazon Alexa mobile app, which asks for personal data like your height and weight, the Echo Buds can even determine the distance of your runs or walks and the calories you burned. It can also figure out your duration via timestamps, and your pace is calculated by the duration and distance.

Your past workout data is viewable in the Alexa app, too.

Amazon said the new Echo Buds software update should start rolling out over the next few days (late November 2020). They automatically download updates when they're in their case and connected to the internet. In our review of the earbuds, we found the Echo Buds offer not only Alexa but also noise reduction for a great price point. We had some reservations over the design and quality, but they're still comfortable.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.