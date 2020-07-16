Amazon is warning Amazon Echo Buds owners to update their earbuds due to a potential safety issue. Here's everything you need to know, including the fix.

In an email to Echo Bud owners, Amazon said it has determined "in very rare cases" it is possible for the Echo Buds to "overheat while in the charging case". It reportedly first became aware of the overheating issue through a customer report, and that there have been “a limited number of cases.”

There have been no injuries reported so far, according to Amazon.

The company has released firmware (a software update) that remedies the entire issue and improves the long-term battery performance of the Echo Buds.

The software update containing Amazon's fix for the Echo Buds is now available for all Echo Buds users (as of 15 July 2020).

If you own a pair of Amazon Echo Buds, you can check on the software update through the Amazon Alexa app. They need at least 30 per cent battery to update. You should keep them in their case and next to your phone for 30 minutes before you check for the software update in settings.

Open the Amazon Alexa app. Navigate to Devices > Echo & Alexa > Echo Buds > About. The software number visible should be 318119151 or higher.

Note: You may need to open the Echo Buds' case to ensure they’re connected to your device and the Amazon Alexa app.

