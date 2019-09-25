As previously rumoured, Amazon has announced its own true wireless earbuds to rival Apple's AirPods.

The Amazon Echo Buds will be available in time for the holidays, with pricing set at $129 in the States, $119.99 in the UK.

They have been co-developed with US headphone brand Bose, with the specialist's active noise reduction possible to be switched on or off with a couple of taps.

There is also Alexa support, of course, with two outer microphones and one inner mic to reduce ambient sounds and allow Alexa to understand hands-free commands clearly.

And, they also support other voice assistants, such as Google Assistant and Siri.

Each bud contains a "premium", balanced armature driver and can be fitted with different sized ear tips or wing tips. That makes sure they don't fall out when on a run.

The Echo Buds are also IPX4 rated for sweat resistance and able to withstand rain and splashes.

Battery life is claimed to be up to five hours of music playback or four hours for call back. And, the included charging case stores a further three full charges.

We'll bring you more on the Amazon Echo Buds soon, as we are currently attending the Amazon September event in Seattle where we hope to go hands-on with them shortly.