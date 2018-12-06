Amazon and Google will have their own versions of AirPods next year, according to renowned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In an investors note sent by his company TF International, he states that both tech giants have seen Apple's success with its wireless earbuds and will look to emulate them: "We believe that AirPods' success has drawn Google and Amazon’s attention and these two companies will launch AirPod-alike products in the second half of 2019," the note reads.

"The combined shipments of two brands will likely reach 10–20 million units in the second half of 2019."

Amazon is the one best-suited to compete, says Kuo, as it has the "best voice assistant". Any Amazon AirPods rival will therefore make great use of Alexa.

Apple itself is still said to be updating its AirPods early next year, with the long-awaited AirPods 2.

They are said to adopt biometric sensors and even noise cancelling technology.

Then, in 2020, it is expected that the company will update the line further, replacing the original buds with a newly-designed alternative, so far inventively dubbed Apple AirPods 3.

By then, Apple's peers will have their own devices on the market, as per Kuo's predictions, so the fight for your money will be more fierce.