AKG is bringing active noise-cancelling (ANC) to its Y series headphones for the first time - in the Y600NC.

The Y series usually aims at being lightweight and affordable, but the Y600NC bucks that trend somewhat by targeting a more discerning, premium audio market.

The over-ear headphones - which come in black, silver, and gold finishes - bring lots of up-to-date features, from the ANC offering a so-called TalkThru mode to enable varying degrees of ambient noise passthrough.

The earcups - which encase the 40mm drivers, capable of 10Hz-24kHz frequency delivery - are memory foam coated with protein leather for the utmost comfort for long periods of wear.

Unlike older AKG headphones, the Y600NC bring the latest USB-C port for charging - a small but important detail, as it means fast-charging (10 minutes is said to deliver 4 hours playback) and better cable compatibility with the latest Android phones. Battery life is 25 hours per charge when using in wireless mode.

There's an auto play/pause feature when removing the headphones, while physical buttons and an earcup rotation cater for controls - the latter for volume adjustment.

There's also voice assistant compatibility, whether you use Bixby (probably nobody) or Google Assistant.

The AKG Y600NC headphones will be available priced at £199.

