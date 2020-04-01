Samsung-owned AKG has launched a pair of new true wireless earbuds, taking on Samsung's Galaxy Buds+, and offering higher end features and better water proofing.

The new pair, called the AKG N400, are compact individual earphones that feature ANC (Active Noise Cancelling), which is a feature Samsung opted not to include in the Galaxy Buds+.

With that, combined with the relatively large 8.2mm drivers delivering sound, it should enable nice full sound that you can hear even when you're in a busy and noisy environment.

To help with that sound, AKG promises an "excellent fit" provided by the silicone tips, plus the Comply foam tips that ship with the earbuds, providing that passive seal for noise isolation, which works in conjunction with the ANC to block out external noise.

In order to ensure they stay securely in your ears, AKG has opted for the wing-tip fins that hug the inside of your ear, holding them in place.

That should mean you'll be able to wear them during workouts without ever having to worry that they'll slip out. What's more, they're water resistant up to IPX7 levels, so they should survive even if they accidentally get submerged in water (just don't take them diving). Your sweat and the odd rainy run should prove no problem at all.

Add all of that to a battery that can keep you listening to music for up to 12 hours in one session outside of the case, and you have a very promising pair of in-ears. Especially considering the case is also equipped with wireless charging capabilities, just like Samsung's.

Currently, the AKG N400 is only available to purchase in Korea. Samsung hasn't announced a global release for this particular product yet. The price is 219,000 won, which roughly converted is just £149.

If it does launch in Europe and the US at a price close to that, it could mean an excellent affordable option that offers more than the Galaxy Buds range currently does.