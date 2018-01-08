Ultra high-end: AKG N5005 in-ears offer hi-res audio for £1,000

Not many have £1,000 to throw around, but if you do, then A) you're lucky, and B) check out AKG's latest headphones.

AKG is known for making high-end headphones, and costly ones at that (just think back to those £,1000 K3003i in-ears from 2012). Now, five years later, AKG is adding an expansive pair to its popular N-Series of in-ear headphones. Sure, it already had the £350 N40s, but these new headphones are a little more jaw-dropping.

Meet the N5005s: they're scratch-resistant, with high-gloss, black ceramic earpieces. Each one has its own unique serial number. They're also certified for hi-res audio by the Japan Audio Society and feature a hybrid of AKG's One Dynamic and Quad BA Drivers to create a "perfectly balanced five-way in-ear headphone."

They supposedly have ultra-low distortion, accurate mids, and crystal-clear highs, the company said. You can also adjust the sound via four interchangeable sound filters: Bass Boost, Reference Sound, Semi-High Boost, and High Boost. If any of that interests you, the headphones will land on AKG.com and select stores from spring.

For £999.99, you get the headphones, plus two sets of cables, different sizes and styles of eartips, and a Bluetooth dongle so you can change from a wired connection to eight hours of wireless playback.