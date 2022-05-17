(Pocket-lint) - Adidas has partnered with US rapper Quavo for a special edition pair of its Z.N.E. 01 ANC true wireless earbuds.

Only 150 pairs will be available globally and have been designed by Quavo himself. The charging case is adorned with lyrics from his forthcoming album, Cheat Code, while the buds sport his name and the name of the album itself.

They'll release on Thursday 19 May at 3pm BST (10am EDT, 7am PDT) and when they're gone, they're gone.

You'll be able to buy them exclusively on the Adidas headphones website, priced at £180 a pair.

In all other aspects, the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo earbuds feature the same interchangeable ear tips and active noise cancelling as the standard model launched late last year.

They sport battery life that lasts up to 20 hours in total, with 4.5 hours in the buds and 15.5 hours in the case.

The buds are IPX5 rated, so are sweat and water resistant. The case is IPX4 certified.

Bluetooth 5.2 support provides the wireless connection.

The standard Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC true wirless earbuds are available for £150.

You can sign up on the Adidas website to be informed when the Quavo edition buds are available.

Writing by Rik Henderson.