Adidas FWD-02 Sport ditches the neckband to go true wireless

(Pocket-lint) - Adidas has followed up its FWD Sport earbuds series with a second generation model that ditches the neckband of the last.

The Adidas FWD-02 Sport earbuds are true wireless, complimenting the Z.N.E. 01 series in the company's fitness-centric family.

Designed primarily for runners of all abilities, the buds are IPX5 sweatproof rated and come with a "force touch" interface that enables media control regardless of weather conditions.

The charging case also comes with a breathable mesh fabric lid that allows water or sweat to evaporate and escape when the buds are stored.

Interchangeable ear tips and wings are included to ensure they have a secure fit when exercising.

In terms of tech, the FWD-02 Sport offers a total battery life of 25 hours - six in the buds and a further 19 hours in the case.

The buds also carry an awareness mode that lets in ambient noise to help you keep track of your surroundings on a run. You can also switch it off if you just want music.

"The needs of today’s runner has changed in many ways. Runners are more frequently interacting with media and apps so they require more intuitive and reliable input methods. Due to gym closures or personal preference, many runners are spending more time than ever running outside, regardless of the elements," said Ella Renneus, designer at Zound Industries, the manufacturer behind the Adidas headphones range.

The Adidas FWD-02 Sport true wireless earbuds are available now, priced at $169 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson.