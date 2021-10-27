Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC lead new TWS earphones line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Adidas has moved into the true wireless earphones market with three pairs at different price points, for different lifestyles.

Leading the way are the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC noise cancelling in-ears, as backed by rapper and baller Quavo.

They come with made-to-measure, interchangeable ear tips and active noise cancelling that can also be set in an awareness mode to hear what's going on around you.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 20 hours in total, with 4.5 hours in the buds and 15.5 hours in the carry case.

The Z.N.E. 01 ANC earphones cost $189 / £169 and are available now.

Also available are true wireless buds without the noise cancelling tech. The Z.N.E. 01 pair come in at $99 / £89 and have a slightly smaller design.

They sport lengthier battery life though, with 5 hours in the buds, 20 hours in the case.

Last but not least are a pair better suited for sports and workout use. The Adidas FWE-02 Sport earbuds have IPX5 water and sweat resistance, and winged eartips for a more secure fit.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 6 hours, with a further 19 hours in the case.

They cost $169 / £139.

All models come in black, with the Z.N.E. 01 ANC and FWE-02 Sport earphones also available in white.