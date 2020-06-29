Adidas RPD-01 is a sweat resistant, stylish pair of affordable workout earphones

Adidas has taken the wraps off its latest pair of sporty workout earphones, and this pair is more even more affordable than the previous FWD-01. Like its sibling, there's a focus on style, but also practicality.

It's called the RPD-01 and features a neckband design that's clearly designed to compliment athleisure clothing, with that iconic Adidas logo neat the end points where the control buttons live.

Being a neckband design naturally means there's no tugging on the earbuds, and that the whole set moves with you as you move.

The earbuds themselves feature in-ear fins that grip on to the insides of the wearers' ears while the tips are cone-shaped silicone designed to form a seal around the outside of the ear canal. Together, Adidas says these combine to create a perfect, secure fit.

Performance sounds solid too, with Adidas promising up to 12 hours of music playback from a full charge, which is should be plenty enough to get you through a week of daily workout sessions.

Plus, if that's not quite long enough, you don't have to hang around too long to charge it back up again. The RPD-01 features fast charging via USB-C.

Of course, being a pair of earphones "for athletes", it features moisture resistance. Specifically, it's certified to IPX4 levels, which means it can withstand sweat and light splashes, so you should be okay to take it running in a drizzle.

The Adidas RPD-01 neckband earphones are available now and cost just £79.99 in the UK, with Light Grey, Night Grey and Green Tint colourways available.