Adidas' new wireless sport headphones were made for the gym

Adidas is launching a pair of sports headphones in collaboration with Zound.

Specifically, they're releasing a new wireless headphone range, called Adidas Sport. The series consists of the FWD-01 in-ear headphones and the RPT-01 over-the-ear headphones. Both are designed for users who are into running, gym workouts, and other athletic activities.

The FWD-01 is IPX4 rated sweat-proof. It features a tangle-free knitted cord and magnetic back ends for around-the-neck storage. It also offers 16 hours of playback time and a technology dubbed "passive transparency", which essentially means it allows outside sounds to be heard.

If you prefer earcans instead of earbuds, Adidas' RPT-01 is a pair of over-ears with unique removable and washable ear cushions. It has a swivel fit, is IPX4 rated sweat-proof, and has a one-touch action button for controlling the headphones. It also offers 40 hours of playback.

The RPT-01 headphones, in our opinion, are the stand-out of the two, purely because of their slick look and that its cushions are washable. But both Sports headphones will be available from 25 September, if you want to get both for different situations.

The FWD-01 costs $149, while the RPT-01 is $169. To see how they compare to other wireless headsets, check out our headphones buyer guide: