Shokz announces the OpenRun Pro Mini earbuds for smaller heads

(Pocket-lint) - Shokz, the company formerly known as AfterShockz, has announced the OpenRun Pro Mini bone conducting earbuds, a new smaller size designed for those with more diminutive heads.

On the inside, the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini earbuds have all the same features you'd expect from something carrying the OpenRun Pro name, but it's what's on the outside that matters. This smaller model weighs just 28g with a headband that is 21mm shorter than the bigger model. It's all about making sure these things stay attached to your noggin, even if it's a little on the smaller size.

Back to the inside, you're looking at 9th-gen bone conduction technology and battery life that promises up to 10 hours per charge. That charge will only take an hour, and standby time runs at around 10 days. There's Bluetooth 5.1 for a nice and solid connection, while IP55 water resistance is included.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for whether you need the OpenRun Pro or OpenRun Pro Mini, Shokz says to get a flexible measure out and wrap it around your head from ear to ear. If you get a measurement that is more than 23.49cm (9.25 inches) you want the normal OpenRun Pro. Anything smaller, it's the OpenRun Pro Mini for you. There's even a video, too.

Best Lightning headphones in 2022 for your iPhone or iPad By Cam Bunton · 26 August 2022 What are the top headphones that feature a Lightning connector? We've compiled the very best in this guide.

If you've been waiting for a smaller version of the Shokz OpenRun Pro, now is your time to shine. You can order a pair of your very own OpenRun Pro Mini now in black or beige for £159.95 / $179.95 / €189.95.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.