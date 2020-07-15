With Sony making its 3D audio tech a starring part of the PS5's marketing, it looks like console headsets are only getting more popular and important over time, elevating your gaming experience significantly.

Audiophiles the world over have been using Audeze's superb headphones for music and movies for ages, and it's branched out into PC gaming with the Mobius and LCD-GX, but is now launching its first dedicated console headset - the Penrose.

It's a wireless headset, with a version each built with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind (the latter, a green variant, is called the Penrose X). Each has a USB dongle for connectivity, and will work with the older-gen console you've got currently.

Of course, as with any audiophile product, the focus here is on the sound technology. Audeze's 100mm planar magnetic drivers are on board and should power sound that beats out a whole heap of the competition.

Meanwhile Audeze is also putting the spotlight on its removable microphone, which is broadcast quality and can apparently filter out up to 20dB of background sound to make for crystal clear communication, a key for any aspiring Warzone squad, for example.

Unsurprisingly, the Penrose and Penrose X have a fairly chunky price tag attached - they're launching at £299, although the first 250 people to pre-order them will get £50 off. You can do that on Audeze's site here. Still, that's decently affordable given the sophistication of Audeze's tech, and compared to their other headphones' price tags.

We can't wait to get our hands on a pair of these to see how they stack up to the competition in a crowded field.