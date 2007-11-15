  1. Home
  Headphones
  Headphone news

Hauppauge XFones PC-2400 headphones launch

1/3  
Hauppauge has introduced XFones PC-2400, wireless 2.4Ghz headphones with "Dolby Headphone" technology.

The new headphones come with a small USB transmitter with a 10 metre range to give freedom of movement.

Weighing in a 260 grams, plus the weight of three required AAA batteries, the XFones use "ear-hugging" padded cups equipped with 40mm drivers.

XFones offer "plug and play" functionality with Windows and Macs. Simply plug in the Xfones' USB Stick to your desktop or laptop, the operating systems will detect and install the XFones automatically.

The "Dolby Headphone" technology decodes Dolby Digital 5.1 and plays it through the XFones the way it was encoded in the movies.

There's a bass booster too and Cyberlink PowerDVD 7.0 for Windows is included to give optional Digital Virtual Surround Sound.

The XFones offer ten hours of battery life, so rechargable options would perhaps be advised. They will be available online and in stores, including PC World, by the end of November for around £79.99.

