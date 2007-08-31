IFA 2007: Plantronics Voyager 520 launched entire headset line-up refreshed

Plantronics has announced that it has updated its Voyager 510 model with the Voyager 520 Bluetooth headset today at IFA 2007 in Berlin, Germany.

The new headset promises robust noise-cancelling technology for business-quality performance and includes Plantronics’ Multipoint technology that enables users to conveniently switch between two Bluetooth devices, such as work and personal mobile phones.

The Voyager 520 headset comes bundled with a desktop charging cradle the promises to charge up the headset to get up to 8 hours of talk time and 180 hours of standby time.

The new Plantronics Voyager 520 Bluetooth headset (£39.99) is available now.

Meanwhile not content with updating just a couple of its .Audio line of headset, Plantronics, has decided to update every single one.

According to the company, the move allows it to create a line that now "Identifies the different performance, sound and fit requirements that headsets wearers face", suggesting that perhaps they didn't before.

On the internet telephony side of things, the company has launched the .Audio 300 (£9.99) with noise cancelling to boost speech recognition accuracy, the single ear (monaural) headset .Audio 310 (£9.99), the multipurpose Audio 325 (£14.99) headset, the behind-the-head .Audio 345 (£17.99), the Stereo Multimedia .Audio 330 (£19.99) headset, the .Audio 610 USB (£19.99), the .Audio 625 USB (£29.99), and the .Audio 645 USB (£29.99).

For music and gaming enjoyment the company has announced the .Audio 350 (£19.99), the .Audio 510 USB (£34.99), and the .Audio 750 DSP (£69.99) featuring digital signal processing.

Portable and Mobile gets the .Audio 400 DSP (£49.99), the .Audio 440 (£19.99), the .Audio 470 USB (£39.99), and the .Audio 480 (£49.99) sound isolating earbuds that minimise outside noise and a discreet microphone boom for promised clear communication.

Finally the Wireless Solutions Music and Telephony range gets the .Audio 910 (£99.99) Bluetooth wireless headset, and the .Audio 990 (£129.99) high-fidelity stereo headset which wireless streams music and alerts to incoming calls that can be taken at the push of a single button.