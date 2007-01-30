  Plantronics .audio 910 headset works with VoIP and mobile

Plantronics has launched a new Bluetooth headset, the .audio 910 USB that makes it easier than ever to plug in and start talking.

It works for calls from both PC and mobile phones so that you can make Skype calls or other VoIP calls without installing Bluetooth driver.

It comes with upgraded software so that you can answer and end Skype calls from the headset while away from your PC, and ensures you're connected to Skype when the USB voice adapter is plugged in.

The .audio 910 can be shared between PC and mobile, so you can connect to either with one button.

Other features include 6 hours of talk time, 100 hours of standby, and WindSmart technology to cut down on interference on windy days.

The headset fold down to make it easily pocketable, and comes with a USB travel charger. Look out for now for £90.