Christmas Gift Guide: Headphones for music lovers

The stress of Christmas shopping can be annoying at the best of times, so why not treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas with a decent pair of headphones so you or they can drown out the noise with something much more soothing. Playing Christmas songs with such clarity is optional.

The grown-up version of an Urbanears classic, but upgraded to deliver a next-level experience in sound and ergonomics, the Platten 2 (above) features the brilliant ZoundPlug that lets you share your music with a friend by simply plugging in another pair of headphones and enjoying the same music. When you're ready to hit the road, their collapsible design means you can take them almost anywhere.

High-end, California-based headphone manufacturer Audeze has taken much of the same technology found in the excellent Sine on-ear headphones, and put it into the iSine 10 using planar magnetic technology while they are at it. For the audiophile there's 24-bit DAC support while the Lightning connector means iPhone users can ditch the headphone adapter.

For those that want great style, but on a budget, the Marshall Major II deliver. The headphones more advanced sound features include customised drivers, to deliver deeper bass and more extended detailed highs with a refined mid-range and overall lower distortion. There's a mic and remote for taking calls on the go, while a unique hinge design means they can stow compactly in your bag.

The wireless version of the company's high-end portable headphones. The Listen Wireless headphones are equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 and the ability to go for over 20 hours on a single charge. Designed for all sorts of set-ups, these wireless headphones can also be used with a traditional audio cable. Connected to a DAC, they will deliver all the power and scale worthy of a high-end hi-fi product.

Small and compact, these lightweight and comfortable headphones offer exceptional performance for the price. Available in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold to match the iPhone, the Spark Wireless come with a 3-button remote control with omnidirectional microphone and the promise of 8 hours of playback on a single charge.

Inspired by the iconic shape of vinyl records, the Buttons' signature circular design is crafted from machined metal, paired with woven fabric cord, and fitted with magnetic discs that clasp around the neck, making it easy to integrate Buttons into your daily wardrobe. Created by music artist Will.i.am these 'phones deliver great sound and look the part too.

With over 30 hours of wireless playback and Bluetooth aptX support, the Mid Bluetooth headphones from Marshall make for an excellent commuting companion. Sound comes from its custom 40mm dynamic drivers while a plush headband and 3D hinges complete the ergonomic fit. They very much look the part too.

These in-ear headphones from Marshall feature a striking design and deliver a great sound with minimal distortion from two different EQ settings; one for warm bass-heavy sounds and the other with a greater focus on mids and highs. Featuring a built-in microphone and remote, these are perfect for taking that all important call on the go.

For those that really want to enjoy their music on the go, rather than just what their smartphone is capable of, the AK70 MKII is equipped with a dual DAC the ability to play any resolution of digital files up to 24-bit/192 kHz. A simple USB connection will allow the AK70 MKⅡ to be used as a digital music storage device too. This is a must for the audiophile in your life.

