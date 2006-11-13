  1. Home
Fatman launches Fatboy speakers, iTube Valve Dock, and FatFones in the UK

Audiophiles, rejoice, as we’ve got news of all sorts of speakers for you today, including both iPod and non-iPod devices.

The Fatboy by Fatman is a set of spacey looking globe-shaped speakers that deliver linear frequency characteristics, good volume dispersion, and time-delay compensation. The enclosures are made from die-cast aluminium and prevent resonance and standing waves, while the connectors provide for bi-wire option if preferred. The LF driver has been magnetically shielded so that the speakers can be positioned next to a computer or TV.

Other features include a 5-inch low frequency driver, 1-inch neodymium high-frequency driver, and an RMS power output of 35W per channel.

The Fatman Fatboy speakers will cost £500 a pair.

In addition, Fatman has launched the iTube Valve Dock, which is rather strange looking. Separate from the iPod dock, which takes all iPods except the shuffle, is a valve amplifier, which, according to Fatman, “provides the classic audio characteristics of valves, improving the listening experience”.

Priced at £299, the iTube Valve Dock also comes with a remote control.

And finally from Fatman comes the FatFones, which are in-ear headphones specially designed to fit your ears anatomically correctly to block out background noise. The earpieces come in three sizes to ensure a snug fit, and cost £30.

