(Pocket-lint) - Audeze has unveiled its latest PC and console headset - the Maxwell. It brings the company's classic planar magnetic audio to a lovely new design.

The headset has massively upgraded battery life compared to its predecessors Mobius and Penrose, standing at a whopping 80 hours of playtime before you need to charge it.

A super low-latency dongle will allow players to switch between console and PC modes, although they will need to pick either an Xbox/PC or PlayStation/PC version of the Maxwell. Audeze hasn't cracked the code on having just the one headset model, it would seem.

An AI system will noise-cancel your microphone to make for super-crisp audio pickup when you're chatting, apparently, but the real star will be the sound quality itself.

Audeze's 90mm planar magnetic drivers are as superb as they seem on paper, in our experience, while the Maxwell's new design looks more comfortable than previous efforts, too.

The PlayStation version will retail at $299, with the Xbox version coming in at $349 thanks to an included Dolby Atmos license, and both should launch in January. We'll be putting them through their paces for a full review very soon, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.