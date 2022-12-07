(Pocket-lint) - Campfire Audio is an esteemed manufacturer of audiophile-grade IEMs, with some models carrying a price tag north of $3,000.

Now, in an unexpected turn of events, the brand has set its sights on the true-wireless earbud market.

The new buds are called Orbit, and at a $249 / £249 price point, they're still premium, but much more accessible than most of Campfire's Hi-Fi options.

The Orbit earbuds have a unique earthy two-tone colourway on both the buds and the case. The latter of which has a bright green interior.

The earbuds feature stainless steel sound nozzles, which gives them a robust and solid feel.

There's a built-in mic for taking calls and audio is controlled by touch-sensitive zones on each earbud.

The Orbit buds boast custom 10mm full-range dynamic drivers with a liquid crystal polymer diaphragm.

Campfire says this provides "a dynamic listen packed with depth and low-end power."

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity provides a stable connection with AAC and AptX Adaptive support.

The earbuds give you an impressive 8.5 hours on a charge, and an additional 30 hours using the charging case - which also has Qi charging support.

There's a USB-C charging cable and a variety of silicon and foam ear tips included in the package, along with a signature Campfire Audio pin.

The Campfire Audio Orbit is available from today at Amazon, the Campfire Audio website and selected retailers.

Writing by Luke Baker.