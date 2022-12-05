EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: Headphones of the Year

(Pocket-lint) - Headphones is a category that is never quiet, and if you're on the look out for a new pair of cans, there is always a variety of brands, styles and prices to choose from. This year was no different, and our shortlist was made up of a who's who of the best audio brands in the world.

From Sennheiser and Sony, B&W to Beyerdynamic - the EE Pocket-lint Awards judges were spoilt with some superb choices to bestow the honour of Headphones of the Year upon, but even so, there was a clear winner all the same.

Headphones of the Year: Sony WH-1000XM5

This headphones line from Sony must be among the most decorated in headphone history, and the WH-1000XM5 is another stunning example of how to bring comfort, a fresh new design and stellar performance together in one product.

It makes for a great combination. Whether you're a regular traveller and want to cut out all that background noise, or if you just want to lose yourself in your music while walking to work or school, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a superb sonic companion. A hugely deserving winner of Headphones of the Year 2022.

Highly Commended: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

While the winner this year was clear, it was also clear as to who was coming in a close second in the judges estimations.

These Px7 S2 don't just improve on their predecessors, they better them in almost every area. Audio performance is authoritative and insightful, noise cancellation is enhanced and the design has been made even more comfortable.

That results in a premium headset that justifies its more premium price tag.

The best of the rest

So, the Sony WH-1000XM5 picks up this year's top gong with B&W Px7 S2 coming in second place, but how did the rest of the shortlist fare? The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless impressed us with their great sound and improved feature list but reduced price, while Master & Dynamic's MW75 grabbed our attention with their bold sound and super-premium design.

The Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X studio cans might not have ANC like the rest of those in the running, but they made the shortlist for their superb sound and comfort alone, while Final UX3000 deliver excellent value from a premium audio brand - a terrific-sounding pair of headphones for the money.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for 19th time in 2022.

