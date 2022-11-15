(Pocket-lint) - Grado is known for making some of the finest open-back headphones on the market, often found featuring thick cables and plugged into serious Hi-Fi equipment.

The GW100 series takes the brand's sound signature and some of its classic aesthetic and combines it with the modern convenience of wireless Bluetooth audio.

Grado has now introduced the GW100x, the third iteration of its wireless headphone, and with it comes numerous improvements.

First and foremost, the GW100x feature redesigned X Drivers which promise superior sound performance.

There's a more powerful magnetic circuit, a reconfigured diaphragm and a voice coil with a lower effective mass.

Grado says these improvements together increase efficiency while also reducing distortion.

The speaker housing and internals have been rejigged and now reduce sound leakage by up to 60 per cent.

The battery life is improved to 46 hours per charge, and it only takes two hours to charge them up again.

There's also a supplied 3.5mm cable to do things the old-fashioned way, making them a very versatile set of cans.

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity brings with it low energy and low latency links, as well as supporting aptX adaptive, AAC and SBC codecs.

The Grado GW100x headphones are available starting today at a price of $275 / £249.

Writing by Luke Baker.