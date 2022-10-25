Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Drop + Epos H3X promises unrivalled comfort and sonic performance at an affordable price

(Pocket-lint) - Drop has revealed another collaboration with Epos that it claims brings audiophile quality with a market-leading price.

The Drop + Epos H3X follows on from the popular Drop + Epos PC38X headset which was a solid favourite amongst reviewers and gamers alike. Now, the new Drop + Epos H3X has been crafted based on community feedback and enhanced with improved audio clarity, accuracy and sound reproduction. 

Drop says that this headset has a well-rounded sound as well as both improved clarity and frequency response along with a closed-back design for immersive gameplay audio.

At a glance, it looks very similar to the Epos H3Pro Hybrid in terms of style and design and that's no bad thing. With a high-quality polycarbonate frame, memory foam earcups and solid build quality it should be an interesting purchase. 

Drop + Epos H3X specs

  • Form factor: Over-ear with closed-back design
  • 20-20.000 Hz frequency response
  • 40mm drivers
  • 270g weight 

Jef Holove, CEO of Drop has spoken about how the latest headset came about:

"When we began designing the Drop + Epos H3X, we were committed to developing a product that offers stellar build quality, superior sound quality, and aesthetics, as well as improves upon the original Epos H3 headset – all at a consumer-friendly price...we’re thrilled to introduce the Drop + EPOS H3X, providing users with greater access to high-performance audio products."

The Drop + Epos H3X is available to pre-order on 25 October with shipments happening in mid-November 2022. Find out more over at Drop

