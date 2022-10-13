(Pocket-lint) - Luxury audio brand KEF has introduced a pair of wireless over-ear headphones that feature aesthetics by renowned designer Ross Lovegrove, plus active noise cancellation and hi-res audio support.

The KEF Mu7 headset features a 40mm full range dynamic driver in each ear and smart active noise cancelling tech that counters external noise to provide an isolated, clear listening experience.

There is support for Qualcomm's aptX HD codec, providing near lossless wireless audio playback up to 24bit/48kHz. The headphones also support Bluetooth 5.1 for connection to both Android and iOS devices.

Design features include an aluminium construction, in either silver or charcoal grey, with leatherete memory foam pads for comfort. The right earcup features a capacitive touchpad to control volume, tracks, calls and activate your preferred voice assistant.

Battery life is claimed at up to 40 hours with Bluetooth and ANC enabled, which is good for this category of over-ears. Fast charging is also available, with a 15-minute charge giving up to eight-hours use.

The designer, Lovegrove, has also worked with KEF previously on products such as the Muon loudspeakers, Muo portable speakers, and Mu3 earphones. There is a design language that runs through the range.

The KEF Mu7 ANC wireless headphones are available now priced at £349 in the UK, $399.99 in the States, and €399 in Central Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.