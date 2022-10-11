Unpacking the 1MORE EVO true wireless earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - If you're in the market for a great pair of true wireless earbuds, then you can't go wrong with 1MORE EVO. These buds have been included in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means you can get them for a fraction of the usual price.

With a 30 per cent discount in the UK and 20 per cent discount in the US, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

But, what's really behind all the excitement? In this article, we tell you all about the 1MORE EVO earbuds and explore everything - from design, performance, build quality, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Design

The EVO earbuds are the newest addition to the 1MORE audio brand. They come in white and black, each with rose-gold accents that give them a sleek appearance. The build quality is excellent, with a metallic touch panel and sturdy construction.

These buds are designed with comfort in mind. Their snug fit and lightweight design make them perfect for long hours of wear, whether you're relaxing in bed or out and about. Plus, their small oval shape makes them easy to transport and store.

The 3D ceramic panel creates a smooth, mirror-like surface that helps reduce electromagnetic signal interference. This keeps the audio transmission stable, no matter if you're on the go or in a crowded area.

A sturdy case is just what you need to keep your buds safe when charging. The metallic finish is also a nice touch, though it does tend to attract dust. The earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for any activity.

Each unit comes with five different sizes of ear tips, so you're sure to find the perfect size for your ears.

Performance

The 1MORE EVO are designed to deliver a powerful studio sound.

All earbud models under the 1MORE brand have been precisely tuned by Luca Bignardi - a Grammy Award winner and experienced sound engineer. By restoring the frequencies often lost in digital audio compression, these earbuds provide an unparalleled listening experience that will please even the most discerning audiophile.

Combined hybrid dual drivers and LDAC technology provide a wide frequency response, while the balanced armature delivers accurate sound reproduction. The result is clear, detailed sound that will bring your music to life.

These earbuds offer a customisable listening experience, with three different EQ modes to choose from: Custom EQ, Preset EQ, and SoundID. The Custom EQ mode allows you to personalise your sound preferences in the 1MORE MUSIC app, while the Preset EQ mode offers a selection of pre-set audio profiles.

SoundID is a feature that automatically recognises the user's music preferences and adjusts the sound accordingly. As a result, the 1MORE EVO earbuds offer a uniquely personalised listening experience.

The careful tuning and premium components of these earbuds result in a listening experience that is faithful to the original recording. Whether you're a fan of classical music, rock, or hip-hop, the 1MORE EVO earbuds will give you an intimate and immersive listening experience that you won't forget.

Active noise cancellation (ANC)

These earbuds feature four levels of active noise cancellation and two transparency modes that allow you to hear your surroundings.

The deepest level of noise cancellation can reach up to 42 decibels, making it perfect for use in noisy environments. The deep bass from songs will come through loud and clear while everything else seems distant or garbled - even if it's just something small like the humming of your fridge or someone talking in another room.

The adaptive ANC mode automatically recognises ambient sounds and switches off the noise cancellation mode, so you always have the perfect level of sound quality.

Whether you're trying to block out noise on a long flight or simply want to enjoy your music without distractions, 1MORE EVO earbuds are the perfect choice.

Battery life

The battery life on these earbuds is impressive, lasting up to eight hours without ANC or around six when ANC is turned on. This is still a significant amount of time to listen to music. Unless you blast out tunes at full volume, the earbuds should last all day.

The charging case can provide an extra 20 hours of battery life or 28 hours if you switch off the noise-canceling function.

Of course, you want your earbuds to be able to power up quickly, and that's why EVO's support for fast charging is such an exciting feature. Fifteen minutes of charging can keep you going for four hours. A full recharge takes one hour, while the charging case takes two hours.

Calls, movies, and games

These earbuds are designed to provide clear, crisp sound quality no matter where you are.

They feature six built-in microphones that work together with an intelligent algorithm to pick up and amplify your voice from any noisy environment. This ensures you'll enjoy crystal clear calls, even in the most crowded places.

No matter how intense your videogame, 1MORE earbuds will deliver. The sync between audio/video is always on point, so you don't have to contend with lag time.

Bluetooth and controls

The 1MORE EVO earbuds are designed with a touch-sensitive control panel on each side that can be used for playback and call management functions. Triple taps handle voice assistant calls, while double clicks serve as transitions between songs or podcasts in your playlist. A long press toggles transparency mode, allowing you to tune back into the world around you.

With these earbuds, Bluetooth connectivity is a breeze. They are Bluetooth 5.2-compatible and support the LDAC codec, a newer, more advanced audio standard than AAC and SBC. This makes EVO earbuds a good choice for those who want the best possible audio quality when streaming music or making calls.

Unlike most earbuds on the market, the 1MORE EVO models can be connected with two devices simultaneously, and you don't have to reconnect to switch between the paired devices. If you're watching a movie on your tablet and get a phone call, you can easily answer it without pausing the movie.

Final verdict

The 1MORE EVO earbuds are a great purchase for anyone looking for high-quality sound and a comfortable fit. They're designed to stay in your ears and provide excellent sound quality, even when you're working out. The current promotion on Amazon is your chance to score powerful, versatile buds at a generous discount.

The 1MORE EVO promotion runs from 11 to 17 October 2022. In the US, the earbuds are discounted by 20 per cent, so you can pick them up for $135.99. In the UK, they're discounted by 30 per cent, so you can get them for £111.99. Don't miss your chance to snag a pair of these amazing earbuds at a fraction of the price.