Grado Statement GS1000x and GS3000x wooden headphones have the looks if you've got the wallet

Grado Statement GS1000x and GS3000x wooden headphones have the looks if you've got the wallet
(Pocket-lint) - Grado is known for its high-quality, great-looking headphones range but it has really outdone itself with the new Statement series.

The Grado GS1000x and GS3000x headphones combine swish looks with what the company calls its largest drivers yet.

Like other Grado headphones in its wooden ranges, the GS1000x uses mahogany in its build. It is, however, the first to adopt ipê wood too. The choice isn't just aesthetic as theis particular natural material is known for its structural integrity that can improve the sound as it passes through the housing.

The driver inside this model is 50mm and is part of a redesigned speaker unit.

The flagship Grado GS3000x ups the ante to a 52mm driver - also of the new X Driver family. It can be found inside a metal chamber surrounded by a single body of cocobolo wood.

Both of the new headphones come with a 12-conductor braided cable and are hand-assembled in Brooklyn, New York. They can each be specified with optional balanced XLR connectors.

"I remember trying on the first GS1000 decades ago when my dad brought the first pair upstairs from the workbench," said Jonathan Grado.

"I was seven or eight and they swallowed my head. The fact that they are in their fourth generation today is a testament to the design of the original GS1000."

The Grado GS1000x will cost £1,295 / $1,195, with the flagship GS3000x priced at £2,195, $1,995.

Both willl be available to buy from September.

