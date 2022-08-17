Donner DoBuds One Wireless Earbuds – Should you buy them?

(Pocket-lint) - With a name that translates to “thunder,” Donner is a German company that tells you exactly what you should expect from its range of audio products. Since 2012, Donner has focused its time and energy on creating innovative musical products. Its product line includes guitars, digital pianos, and a host of other instruments and musical equipment and it was one of the first musical instrument brands to produce mini guitar effects.

Now, we can add earbuds to that list.

-

With its DoBuds One Wireless Earbuds, Donner offers a cost-effective alternative to other brands. But does the lower price point come at a loss of quality? Here's everything you need to know.

The DoBuds One earbuds check all the right boxes when it comes to the basics. They offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity using the AAC codec, which means enhanced audio compared to Bluetooth 5.0 or lower devices. They’re also waterproof – to an extent. You won’t want to submerge the buds in water but they’ll easily keep functioning if rain starts pouring.

They have a solid battery life that offers up to 32 hours of playtime, with a quick 15-minute charge giving you a couple of extra hours for those times when you just need a quick music fix. The charging case is compact, sturdy, and holds the buds securely when they’re not in use.

You get an English manual that makes it easy to figure out what to do with the buds. Plus, the five sets of ear tips are a nice touch because it shows Donner cares about ensuring a comfortable fit no matter the size and shape of your ears. Finally, you get a USB-C charging cable with the product, so you don’t have to go rooting through old cables to find something that works.

With the basics impressing, we can shift into looking at the specific features. Seeing as these are earbuds, there’s only one place to start…

The DoBuds One earbuds combine a customized balanced armature with a high-quality 12mm LCP dynamic driver. The result is a balancing of technologies that compensates for the lack of high-frequency bands offered by the dynamic driver while maintaining medium and low frequencies.

A richer and more delicate sound is the end result. You’ll hear more of your music with these earbuds than you will with those that prioritize lower frequencies. Donner lives up to its reputation of providing technology for music lovers, with these buds offering a layered sound that helps you pick out the smallest details in your tracks.

Donner uses active noise reduction technology to reduce noise by up to 30 decibels, so long as that noise falls into the 80Hz to 2Hz range. In addition to helping you lose yourself in your music, this technology improves the quality of your phone calls. Voices should come through with crystal clarity.

We mentioned that you get five earbud tips with the product. What we didn’t mention is just how good those tips are. Each tip is dual-layered to ensure it can withstand repeated use. The inner layer is tough, ensuring the stability needed to keep the tips in your ear canal. Comfort comes from the outer layer, which is soft and gentle enough to allow you to wear the tips for extended periods without irritation. All tips come with a dust-proof coating to prevent contamination.

What if you’re not getting exactly what you want out of the earbuds? Donner has you covered with an intelligent app that connects directly to the DoBuds One buds. The app lets you tweak EQ settings, alter the power display, and customize several usability features to ensure your earbuds meet your exacting standards.

Using Type C USB technology, the buds offer rapid charging. A 15-minute charge inside the case gives you 8 hours of in-ear play. A single full charge offers up to 8 hours of play, though you can also stack charges up to three times to achieve 32 hours. This increased usage time means you reduce the number of charges needed, preserving the buds’ internal batteries in the process.

With an affordable price and a host of useful features, the Donner DoBuds One Wireless Earbuds are an excellent addition to the market. Audiophiles will love them because of the focus on combining high, medium, and low-frequency ranges, which reveals all of the little details that are so often missed when listening to music using earbuds. Couple that with fast charging, long battery life, and the use of Bluetooth 5.2 and you get earbuds that combine functionality with comfort.

This value is even better right now - you can pick up the DoBuds One for just $36 thanks to a massive 30 per cent off deal. Click this link to view the offer (be sure to apply the coupon on Amazon), and use code BTSCH815 to get a further 10 per cent off, valid until 3 September 2022!