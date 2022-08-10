Urbanista adds its solar-charging tech to Phoenix earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - Urbanista made some waves when it added solar charging tech to its Los Angeles headphones last year, massively extending their potential use time and making plugging them into charge potentially redundant.

Now, it's trying to repeat that trick in the true wireless earbud market, with a slightly more complex implementation in the form of its new Phoenix earbuds.

These earbuds have a charging case coated in the all-important Powerfoyle material from Exeger, letting it gain extra power from the sun - a little less compelling than the earbuds themselves having the coating.

That's obviously because earbuds are too small to get a reasonable charging surface, but it still means that you can get an extra hour of charge into the case for every hour it spends in sunlight.

On their own the earbuds will last for eight hours, while the case can hold up to 32 more in capacity, so the battery levels here are pretty impressive even without the unique charging methods.

The earbuds have IPX4 water resistance to keep them sweatproof, and pack active noise-cancelling to help you stay bubbled from the world around you, a must in premium earbuds now.

That said, the price attached is actually impressively reasonable given the tech packed in - the Phoenix will come out in late 2022 at £129/$149/€149.

