(Pocket-lint) - French games publisher and accessory brand, Nacon, has announced a 2022 refresh to its Pro RIG gaming headset range (as previously released under the Plantronics brand).

New models are coming to Europe and the UK this autumn for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC, and at price points to suit different budgets.

The Nacon RIG 800 Pro is the flagship model. It is a wireless headset available in three forms: 800 Pro HS for PlayStation, 800 Pro HX for Xbox, and 800 Pro HD for PC gamers.

Each is wireless and comes with a base station that provides charging capabilities. It also sports a USB wireless adapter that can be plugged into a console or PC for low latency connectivity.

Each ear contains a 40mm driver and supports 3D audio. The HD and HX models also support Dolby Atmos for Headphones.

Each of the 800 Pro series variants will be priced at £199.99 / €199.99.

The Nacon RIG 500 Pro Gen 2 is a wired headset (3.5mm) and features an enhancement to the steel headband for more comfort. It features low distortion 50mm drivers - one in each ear - and also supports 3D audio and Dolby Atmos.

There are two models, one in black or white for consoles - the 500 Pro HC Gen 2 - and another for PC use - the 500 Pro HD Gen 2.

Each cost £69.99 / €79.99.

Finally, the Nacon RIG 300 Pro is a budget wired model with a 40mm driver in each ear. It's primarily designed for console use, with three models - the HS, HX and HN for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch respectively.

It will be priced at £24.99 / €29.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.