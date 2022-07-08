Beyerdynamic launches Free Byrd, its first set of true wireless buds

(Pocket-lint) - Beyerdynamic has unveiled its very first pair of true wireless earbuds, joining the market considerably later than most of its competitors.

The company most well-known for its high quality over-ear headphones has announced the Free Byrd, a pair of in-ears that promise great battery life, noise cancelling and a sensible price point.

Free Byrd's design was inspired by the shape of a guitar pick (or plectrum), with a distinct stripe through the middle which also features the LED indicator light.

They're equipped with all the latest tech you'd hope to find if you want buds for your Android phone too.

That means there's Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive onboard for lag-free, quality audio streaming. This audio delivered by a 10mm driver, which Beyerdynamic claims offers 'brilliant highs and powerful bass'.

The buds also have digital ANC (Active Noise Cancelling), which lets you block out the ambient noise around you, or purposefully let it in using the transparency mode.

For comfort and sound, Beyerdynamic ships the Free Byrd with five different silicone tips as well as three memory foam tips, allowing you to find the absolute right fit. Plus, the buds have IPX4 splash resistance.

With Google Fast Pair, you can quickly and easily pair with your Android phone, and you can even use Alexa's voice assistant on them.

As for the all important battery life, the buds can go through up to 11 hours of music playback on a full charge outside the case with ANC off. With ANC on, that's 8 hours.

The charging case gives an additional 19 hours with ANC off, giving you a total of 30 hours. And, when it's empty, you can charge with either USB-C or with a Qi wireless charging pad.

Beyerdynamic Free Byrds are on sale now for $249, and available in black or white options.

Writing by Cam Bunton.