(Pocket-lint) - Edifier has launched some new true wireless earbuds and, in theory, they can match the quality of wired headphones over Bluetooth.

The advancement is thanks to the inclusion of Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

When paired with a compatible Snapdragon smartphone, the earbuds can play music at 24bit and 96kHz, a massive level of detail.

The latency has been lowered significantly, too, up to 45 per cent lower than competing earbuds - so they could be a great option for gamers.

The NeoBuds S employ Knowles balanced armature drivers, just like the Gravastar Sirius Pro that impressed us recently, so they should sound pretty fantastic.

In addition, you get active noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode, as well as aptX Voice for clear phone calls.

The earbuds give you 6 hours of playback standalone, or 25 with the case - not staggering numbers, but perfectly serviceable.

When you run out of juice, fast charging allows you to get another 1.5 hours in just 10 minutes. A full charge takes an hour.

Finally, there's a customisable RGB LED bar across the charging case, it's not really necessary but it adds a bit of flair to an otherwise understated set of earbuds.

The Edifier NeoBuds S are out now and retail for a reasonable £149 / €99.

Writing by Luke Baker.