(Pocket-lint) - Nura, the company behind the crazy-looking NuraPhones that impressed us back in 2018, is returning to Kickstarter to launch its latest audio offering.

The new product is called the NuraTrue Pro, and it's a more advanced follow-up to the NuraTrue true wireless earbuds that launched last year.

While the new product looks fairly similar to its predecessor, it's home to a huge number of improvements.

Most excitingly, the NuraTrue Pro earbuds support CD-quality lossless audio, thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm aptX Lossless.

There's also a new Spatial Audio mode, engineered by Dirac, that's designed to replicate the expanded soundscape coming from a pair of high-end studio monitors.

"We’re living in a time where Bluetooth technology has matured to the point where we no longer need to make compromises to sound quality due to wireless bandwidth limitations. As such, we’ve adopted a "no compromise" design philosophy with the NuraTrue Pro, which applies to all aspects of the product, from audio performance through to product design and user experience."

"With the NuraTrue Pro, we deliver an experience that typically requires expensive enthusiast-grade gear to achieve, with the convenience provided by the True Wireless form factor that everyone has come to know and love over the past few years," said Dr. Luke Campbell, Nura’s CEO and Co-Founder.

It's not just the audio fidelity that's improved though, Nura has also improved a bunch of things when it comes to practicality and usability.

Battery life has been bumped up to 8 hours playback, or 24 hours with the case. And when it runs out, the NuraTrue Pro case has wireless charging support and the wired charging speed has doubled.

There's Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint support and improved microphones for voice calls.

Finally, the noise cancellation has been improved and is now adaptive, meaning that it constantly monitors and adapts to your surroundings ensuring nothing gets between you and your music.

The NuraTrue Pro will retail for $329 / £299 / €359 / $499 AUD and are available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Super early bird discounts start at $199, so if they sound like your perfect earbuds, there's an advantage to getting in quickly.

Writing by Luke Baker.